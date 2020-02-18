Actor Ashraf Sinclair dies

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair died early this morning after suffering a heart attack, according to Indonesian media reports. He was 40.

News of his death sent shockwaves among his fans, with condolence messages on his Instagram page which he last updated three days ago.

Ashraf rose to fame after he starred in the movie “Gol & Gincu” in 2005, before taking up several television hosting roles.

He married popular Indonesian singer-actress Bunga Citra Lestari. The couple has a son.

He was also the brother-in-law of Malaysian singer Yuna, who married his brother Adam Sinclair.



