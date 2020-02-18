Malaysian among four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health today confirmed four more positive cases of Covid-19 infection in the republic, one of them involving a Malaysian woman.

They bring the number of confirmed cases in the city-state to 81.

In a statement, the ministry said the 35-year-old Malaysian is a Singapore work pass holder with no recent travel history to China.

She is a family member of a previous case – a 40-year-old male Chinese national who is a Singapore work pass holder, with no recent travel history to China as well.

The ministry said the Malaysian, who has been warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), reported onset of symptoms on Feb 12.

As she had been identified as a close contact of the previous case, she was placed under home quarantine from Feb 15, it said.

The woman was sent to the NCID in an ambulance two days later and test results confirmed Covid-19 infection on the same day.

The ministry said the other three new cases brought those linked to the Grace Assembly of God to 21.

To date, it said, 29 cases have fully recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

Of the 52 confirmed cases still in hospitals, most are stable or improving while four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, it said.

As of noon, the ministry has identified 2,486 close contacts, of whom 1,160 have been quarantined, and 1,326 have completed their quarantine.



