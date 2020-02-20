B20 biodiesel to be sold in 3,400 petrol stations by mid-2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be rolling out its B20 biodiesel programme in stages to cover 3,400 petrol stations nationwide in a push towards greener energy and increasing palm oil production.

The primary industries ministry today said the B20 biodiesel programme is expected to be fully implemented by the middle of next year.

It will be held in collaboration with petroleum companies like Petronas, Shell, Petron, Chevron and BHP.

The initiative kicked off in Langkawi and Labuan last month and will be expanded to Sarawak (April), Sabah (August) and Peninsular Malaysia (June 2021).

Malaysia introduced the B10 and B7 biodiesel programmes in the transportation and industrial sector last year.

In total, these two programmes will use 1.3 million tonnes of palm oil and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 3.8 tonnes a year.



