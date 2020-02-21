Man claims trial over ‘offensive’ post linking Guan Eng and Tabung Haji assets

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman claimed trial in the Sessions Court here for allegedly posting an offensive post against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng over links to Tabung Haji (TH).

Nor Zigan Mohd Tori, from Tanjung Karang, was accused of posting the message on Feb 18 on Facebook, with the intention of threatening others.

In his post, he had linked Lim with the sale of TH assets.

Zigan was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a year’s jail sentence.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Syahieza Md Hadzaid urged the court to impose a RM20,000 bail on Zigan but his lawyer, Sharil Azwan Nizan, appealed to the court to impose a minimum amount as bail.

Judge Edwin Paramjothy Michael Muniandy granted bail of RM6,000 in one surety.

The court fixed March 30 for the next mention.

Earlier this week, several social media posts alleged that Lim had chaired a meeting related to TH.

Fellow minister Gobind Singh Deo condemned the said criminal intimidation against Lim and said he regarded it as a serious matter.

He added Lim had nothing to do with the TH meeting as the pilgrimage fund is solely under the purview of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

A statement from the PM’s Department later clarified that the picture that went viral was actually taken during Mujahid’s visit with Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) director-general and officials of Jakim’s Shariah Maqasid Division to the finance ministry to explain the concept of Rahmatan Lil’ Alamin Islamic administration on Feb 18.



