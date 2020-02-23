Something may happen tomorrow, says ‘betrayed’ Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim said tonight that an attempt had been made to betray Pakatan Harapan, and speculated that changes might take place “soon, maybe tomorrow”.

Speaking at a prayer session at his home this evening, after a day of intense speculation about the fall of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, Anwar said:

“Now we’re waiting for more information but there has been an attempt to bring down the PH government involving our former comrades in PPBM and a few from PKR who betrayed us,” he said.

“They have already met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this evening but there hasn’t been any additional announcements.”

Anwar said he did not have full information about the establishment of a new government, which was speculated to comprise PPBM, PAS, Umno and a few from PKR.

“We were surprised today with developments which to us is a betrayal because it’s been promised and so on. So that’s led to changes and I expect maybe that will happen soon, maybe tomorrow.”

He gave no details. However, it is believed that he has sought an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong which an aide said had been requested some time ago.

Anwar said the “disturbances” should not disrupt the prayer session from going on as it was not to pray for him to become the eighth prime minister.

Anwar’s supporters have sought to pressure Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to step aside and transfer power to Anwar as agreed between Pakatan Harapan leaders before the 2018 general election.

During the prayer session, which was broadcast live online, the PKR president could be seen constantly checking his phone.

Penang mufti Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor told Anwar to remain strong and steadfast, quoting a verse from the Quran:

“Whether We let thee (O Muhammad) behold something of that which We promise them or (whether We) cause thee to die, still unto Us is their return, and Allah, moreover, is Witness over what they do.”

About 300 of Anwar’s supporters attended the session.

Earlier in the day, PKR had urged Anwar’s supporters to rally at his home in Segambut. On its official page, PKR said: “They plan, God (Allah) also plans. God is the best planner.”

Since morning, the Klang Valley has been abuzz with talk of Mahathir leading a political coup to expel DAP from the Pakatan Harapan coalition which came to power after the historic 2018 elections.

This evening party leaders and MPs of PPBM, PAS, and Umno were seen at the Sheraton hotel in Petaling Jaya where PKR deputy president Azmin Ali and supporters had been meeting earlier in the day.

The party leaders included PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who were attending a dinner of MPs from Malay-based parties.



