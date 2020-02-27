I’m okay if ‘more lenient’ Muhyiddin gets support for PM’s post, says Dr M

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today confirmed speculation that PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin is among the candidates being considered by the party to become the prime minister of the next government.

He said he would accept the former home minister for the top post if there was support from MPs.

“Muhyiddin might become a candidate. If everyone chooses him, I am OK,” he told reporters after announcing the economic stimulus package at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

“If everyone chooses him, he can form his Cabinet,” said Mahathir, who met Muhyiddin today.

He described Muhyiddin as more accepting of opposition members.

“My position is I will not accept Umno, but I will accept those who leave Umno.

“But Muhyiddin is ready to accept them. Whoever wins I will accept him to be the prime minister,” he added.

Mahathir earlier revealed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had yet to decide on the person who will form the next government, amid conflicting claims by supporters of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and those alligned to Mahathir that they had secured majority support.

