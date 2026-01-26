Muhyiddin no longer PN Supreme Council member, says source

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was reportedly not invited to the Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council meeting expected to take place this week.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had not been invited to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council meeting this week to appoint a new chairman as he is no longer a member of the council, according to a PN insider.

According to the coalition’s constitution, party presidents are not automatically granted membership of the PN Supreme Council, said the source who requested anonymity.

“Muhyiddin lost his seat in the council when he resigned as PN chairman effective Jan 1.

“Nothing in the constitution mentions the president of a member party automatically being a Supreme Council member,” the source told FMT.

When asked about Muhyiddin’s resignation as coalition chairman taking effect only upon approval by the PN Supreme Council, the source said it was, at this point, merely a matter of formality.

The PN deputy chairman post for Bersatu is currently held by Hamzah Zainudin, who is also the party’s deputy president.

Citing Article 9 of the constitution, the source said that component parties had the right to replace their representatives on the PN Supreme Council by submitting a written notice to the secretary-general, and that replacements would take effect from the date of notice.

The source added that Bersatu’s Supreme Council was expected to meet “soon” to decide on a proposal to drop one of its leaders from the PN Supreme Council to make way for Muhyiddin.

Yesterday, FMT quoted a source as saying that Muhyiddin should still be invited to the meeting scheduled to take place on Jan 29 despite having resigned as PN chairman.

According to a letter issued by PN deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, those from Bersatu invited to the meeting included Hamzah and Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee, who is a member of the coalition’s Supreme Council.

Other PN leaders invited to the meeting were deputy chairmen Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS), Dominic Lau (Gerakan) and P Punithan (MIPP).

Other Bersatu representatives currently on the PN Supreme Council are Radzi Jidin, who is also coalition information chief, Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who is PN Wanita chief, and Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The source, who revealed the upcoming Bersatu Supreme Council meeting, questioned whether the party would “sacrifice” one of its leaders currently on the PN Supreme Council. “Will it be Hamzah, Kiandee or Faizal?”

FMT has reached out to Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz for comment.