Why should Muhyiddin be excluded from PN meeting, asks Tun Faisal

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said there would be a breach of the PN constitution if party president Muhyiddin Yassin was not invited to the coalition’s Supreme Council meeting due to his resignation as chairman, or if he were deemed ‘absent’. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz has questioned allegations that party president Muhyiddin Yassin was not invited to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Supreme Council meeting this week.

He said that based on Article 8.3(I)(b) of the PN constitution, the chairman’s resignation would only take effect after obtaining the approval of the Supreme Council, which would elect a new chairman as soon as possible.

“What possible grounds could be used to justify not inviting Muhyiddin? If the excuse given is that he has resigned, such a reason cannot stand because the PN constitution clearly states that the resignation has not yet taken effect,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said if Article 8.3(II)(b) were relied on to exclude Muhyiddin, it would still be a breach of the PN constitution as Muhyiddin was still in office.

Article 8.3(II)(b) states that in the absence of the chairman, an acting chairman should be chosen from among the deputy chairmen with the consent of the Supreme Council to carry out the duties of the chairman.

Tun Faisal said “absence” in Article 8.3(II)(b) referred to situations where the PN chairman was no longer in office, was out of the area, or was unable to perform his duties due to circumstances such as ill health or the need to carry out other responsibilities.

“If there is an interpretation that ‘because Muhyiddin is no longer the PN chairman, he need not be invited’, such an interpretation is erroneous and perverse, violates decorum, and runs contrary to convention,” he added.

He was referring to an FMT report, in which a PN leader who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Muhyiddin had not been invited to the coalition’s Supreme Council meeting this week for the appointment of a new chairman.

Tun Faisal however did not confirm the claims, saying: “I hope this is just a rumour or fake news, especially following the meeting, discussions and mutual understanding between the PAS and Bersatu presidents on Jan 16, witnessed by several senior leaders from both parties.”

The source had said that Muhyiddin should still be invited to the meeting scheduled to take place on Jan 29 despite his resignation as PN chairman effective Jan 1.

The source also said that Muhyiddin was still a party president, therefore by convention a PN deputy chairman, and should be invited to the meeting.