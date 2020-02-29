Dr M releases list of MPs backing him

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has released the list of the 114 MPs who are backing him to be appointed as prime minister, ahead of the swearing in of Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth prime minister tomorrow.

Mahathir said he has prepared a letter to explain his position to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I hope the King will accept my letter and explanation.”

“One hundred and eleven MPs have signed (statutory declarations supporting PH),” Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub told reporters after an emergency meeting of PH leaders tonight. “One hundred and fourteen have given me their promise. We have 114. Consistent.”

The 114 MPs will gather outside the Yayasan Al-Bukahry building in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow morning to show that they form a majority in the Dewan Rakyat and are able to support a new government.

Istana Negara had announced this evening that Muhyiddin had been chosen to be Malaysia’s 8th prime minister, being “the MP who possibly commands the confidence of the majority of the MPs in the Dewan Rakyat”.

A simple majority comprises 112 of the 222 MPs.

PH leaders have disputed the contention of Muhyiddin’s supporters that he has the required numbers.

This afternoon, Salahuddin had said PH had the support of 111 or 112 MPs and the coalition would attempt to submit documents to Istana Negara to back their claim.

Muhyiddin is expected to head a new coalition government called Perikatan Nasional comprising PPBM, Umno, PAS and other MPs.

After news broke that Muhyiddin was to be the next prime minister, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Muhyiddin had the support of at least 114 of the 222 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

The PH coalition, made up of PPBM, PKR, DAP and Amanah, collapsed on Monday after PPBM and 10 MPs from PKR pulled out.

Mahathir resigned as prime minister and was appointed interim prime minister by the Agong.

Yesterday, PPBM, Barisan Nasional and PAS announced that they would nominate Muhyiddin as their candidate for prime minister, while PH leaders threw their support behind Mahathir this morning.

Mahathir, 94, has been prime minister since 2018 after PH defeated Barisan Nasional at the 14th general election.



