Muhyiddin hopes Malaysians will accept Agong’s decision

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin today said he hopes the public will accept the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to appoint him as the eighth prime minister.

Pagoh MP Muhyiddin was today named by the Agong as the person who he believes commands the majority support in the Dewan Rakyat after receiving nomination lists of candidates for the post from independent MPs as well as the leaders of political parties.

The announcement ends a week-long political stalemate which has left the country without a working government after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“I hope all Malaysians accept the decision of the Istana Negara announced today,” said PPBM president Muhyiddin when met outside his house today.

“I am grateful to Allah to have been awarded the post of the eighth prime minister with the permission and consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I express my gratitude to the Agong and wish to thank all those who have given me moral support,” added the former deputy prime minister

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong personally interviewed all MPs on Tuesday and Wednesday to establish who they wanted as PM or whether to call for snap elections.

Interim Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad later said the Agong could not establish a clear majority for anyone to be PM.

Istana Negara then said it would seek nominations from party leaders.

Muhyiddin is backed by the majority in PPBM and also has support from Barisan Nasional and PAS.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali accompanied Muhyiddin to the palace this morning for an audience with the Agong.

With 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, the prime minister would need to secure the support of at least 112 votes for a simple majority.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Muhyiddin’s coalition has got the numbers.

“PAS congratulates Muhyiddin for being elected in a democratic process that should not be questioned by any party,” he said when met outside Muhyiddin’s house.

“We have 114 out of 222 MPs. We have crossed the line. This is not a minority government … 114 MPs is a majority,” he added.

Although he did not say which parties would make up Muhyiddin’s yet-to-be-named new coalition, he said that PPBM would be the “anchor” and PAS and Sarawak’s GPS would be among the 114 MPs.

Former prime minister Najib Razak sent a congratulatory message to Muhyiddin through a Facebook post, accompanied by a picture, saying: “Selamat berkhidmat.”



