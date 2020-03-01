As Muhyiddin tastes power, who’s the biggest loser? Not Mahathir

Muhyiddin Yassin has been sworn in today as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister, but the debris from the week-long political crisis which saw friends becoming enemies, and then friends again, will take a long time before settling down.

Sources say the new prime minister is aware of what’s at stake, and he will have to be cautious not to rattle his fragile coalition.

An insider who acted as a go-between for rival factions in PPBM told FMT the two coalitions – Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional and the dethroned Pakatan Harapan – each has a potent weapon to use.

“For Pakatan, it is the fact that Dr Mahathir Mohamad is in their camp. For Perikatan, it is the Malay MPs and the perception among the Malays that this government represents them more than the previous one,” said the source.

“It is on this basis, too, that Mahathir was made the chairman of PH, and named as prime minister,” it added.

It was previously reported that some two-thirds of MPs in PH are non-Malays, posing a huge perception problem in a country where the Malays’ political flavour holds sway.

But while Mahathir’s presence offers peace of mind for Malays who largely see DAP and PKR as not in their interest, the 94-year-old leader might not be in the mood, or have the energy, “to fight for a coalition that pressed him to step down and called him back when things went awry”, said a source close to the camp of Mohamed Azmin Ali, the sacked PKR deputy president.

So, who is the loser in all of this?

“Mahathir had nothing to lose in this game. In fact, he was not dethroned, he left before that.”

Is it DAP?

“No, they were prepared to be damned from day one, and they still have Penang,” said one source.

“The greatest loser is the person who has been sitting so long, and twice near the throne,” it added, possibly referring to Anwar Ibrahim, the PKR president.

Anwar was the anointed successor to Mahathir when the two led the government in the 1990s. He was again named the successor to Mahathir under the PH government.

The last seven days in the run-up to Muhyiddin’s rise also saw the first time PKR and DAP clashing with Mahathir openly since burying their hatchet to form a coalition to bring down the Najib government in 2018.

But with Malays the minority bloc in the now-fractured coalition, that did not help Anwar.

“It has only made his prime ministerial ambitions more elusive than ever,” said the source.

But it did not stop Anwar and PH leaders from “meeting the old man again”, to quote one insider who has followed closely the goings-on at Mahathir’s private residence in Seri Kembangan.

“Anwar realises that in this game, it is important not to be on a warpath with Mahathir, and Muhyiddin knows this. too. But Muhyiddin appeared to have done it with tact,” it said.

It said Muhyiddin, who took a big chunk of PPBM MPs leaving Mahathir with a handful of loyalists, had many times turned back on allies but “has always come out winning”.

“He did it with Pak Lah in 2008, when he helped Mahathir to pressure him to quit. He also did it under Najib, in his public spat with his boss during the 1MDB saga,” said the source, referring to the premiership of Abdullah Badawi and Najib Razak.

Muhyiddin, now with a clear Malay-majority coalition behind him, has to thread carefully.

He must also ensure that Mahathir’s legacy, including his appointments, will not be undone by the new Perikatan Nasional.

Muhyiddin will also have to make sure that Umno leaders facing corruption charges are not part of the new Cabinet.

“Ensuring these would allay Mahathir’s fears, the same fears that led him to make an about-turn by returning to Pakatan,” said the source.

Whether or not Muhyiddin will be able to boost his coalition’s numbers at the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting scheduled for next week remains to be seen.

Either way, many are convinced that Anwar’s prime ministerial ambition is now “left in tatters”, as one senior Umno official put it.

“He fought under different coalitions but the PM’s seat is still elusive. Mahathir, on the other hand, is going to leave his mark as the man who became the prime minister twice. Once as the longest, once as the shortest,” said a close friend of the PKR leader since their Umno times.

“For the last 20 months, his appointment as PM has become more unlikely. What guarantee is there that he has a better chance after pleading for Mahathir’s return?” he asked.



