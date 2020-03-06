Idrus Harun is new AG

PETALING JAYA: Federal Court judge Idrus Harun has been named as the new attorney-general, replacing Tommy Thomas, who resigned last week following the change of government.

“In accordance with Clause (1) Article 145 of the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to Federal Court judge Idrus Harun as the new attorney-general for a period of two years effective March 6, 2020,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Idrus, 65, who once served as solicitor-general, had also served as legal adviser in the Election Commission and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. He is the brother of Election Commission chairman Azhar Harun.

Prior to becoming a judge at the apex court, Idrus served as a Court of Appeal judge.

Idrus was among the four judges who recently held that a Muslim boy born out of wedlock could not use his biological father’s name in his birth certificate.

Idrus comes from a large family of nine siblings, who grew up in the rural hinterland of Kedah, in Kampung Sanglang, Ayer Hitam.

His father was a village headman while his mother was a housewife.

