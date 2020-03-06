Labuan Corp advisory council head, 4 others quit

LABUAN: Labuan MP Rozman Isli today announced his resignation as Labuan Corporation advisory council chairman with immediate effect.

He said four others also resigned as members of the council – Labuan PKR division chief Simsudin Sidek, Warisan Labuan division vice-chief Noor Halim Zaini, Labuan DAP secretary Wong Kwan Kit and Labuan Amanah member Dr Ramli Tahir.

At a press conference, Rozman, who is also the Labuan Warisan division chief, said their resignation was due to the recent political developments.

He said the parties they belonged to were now the opposition, and since their roles in the council were not related to administrative operations, their resignations would not disrupt the corporation’s services.

“We are of the opinion that members of the council should be filled by representatives from the ruling component parties,” he said.



