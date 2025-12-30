PAS to moot advisory council for appointment of new PN chairman

PAS will propose an advisory council comprising the presidents of PN components. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS will propose an advisory council to appoint a new chairman for Perikatan Nasional (PN) following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation earlier today, to prevent any dissatisfaction with his successor.

According to two sources close to component leaders, such a council was mooted at a PN Supreme Council meeting in the wake of infighting in Bersatu earlier this year.

The sources said that the proposed council would comprise the presidents of the respective components: Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS), Dominic Lau (Gerakan), Muhyiddin (Bersatu) and P Punithan (Malaysian Indian People’s Party).

They said the council would be given the authority to appoint a new chairman.

When asked about possible candidates to succeed Muhyiddin, one of the sources said that three names were being floated: Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

“They are seen as leaders who appeal to all races,” the source added.

Muhyiddin announced this morning that he would step down as PN chairman effective Jan 1, 2026.

His announcement followed the political crisis in Perlis, which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resigning as menteri besar and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him in the post.