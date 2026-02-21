Sticking to PN safest route for Hamzah, says analyst

It was reported yesterday that former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and 16 MPs aligned with him will join another political party next week.

PETALING JAYA : As speculation grows on Hamzah Zainudin taking over a party, an analyst says the opposition leader’s safest option would be to remain PAS-friendly and even stick with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said such a party would allow Hamzah to act as an independent political agent and be free to hold talks with any other party or coalition.

However, he told FMT that the former Bersatu deputy president’s grassroots support was not strong enough for him to form and lead a new bloc on his own.

“Realistically, the safest option for him is to remain with PN, being PAS-friendly in particular, while he builds his image as an independent opposition figure.

“Without an official platform (like PN), his influence would erode in the long term,” he said, acknowledging too that Hazmah would find some hurdles in operating within PN given his enmity with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Hamzah and several others were sacked from Bersatu last week amid his leadership tussle with Muhyiddin. He later declared war on Muhyiddin, describing himself as the former prime minister’s “number one enemy”.

It was reported yesterday that Hamzah and 16 MPs aligned with him will join another political party next week.

Former Bersatu Supreme Council member Yunus Nurdin reportedly said Hamzah would take over a small party to expand his influence ahead of the 16th general election (GE16).

Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said Hamzah’s ability to draw more MPs to his corner could see a party led by the opposition leader replace Bersatu within PN.

“We are seeing continuous pressure on Muhyiddin with multiple leaders resigning and declaring that divisions have supposedly been dissolved.

“All this is to pressure and shrink Muhyiddin’s influence,” he said.

Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia said Hamzah would maintain close ties with PAS to secure the party’s support in GE16, even as he operates outside Bersatu.