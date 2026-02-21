Peja denies taking dig at PAS, suggesting Bersatu quit PN

Bersatu vice-president Ahmad Faizal Azumu allegedly accused PAS of being disrespectful to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu vice-president Ahmad Faizal Azumu has denied taking a dig at PAS and suggesting that his party leave Perikatan Nasional in a WhatsApp group comprising Bersatu leaders.

Faizal, also known as Peja, said a screenshot of the alleged WhatsApp messages was fake and fabricated by those who recently left or were sacked from Bersatu.

“This was done by former Bersatu members who are trying to create more disorder in Bersatu, and who want Bersatu and PAS’s relationship to sour so that PN would be crippled,” he told FMT.

He added that the profile picture shown in the alleged WhatsApp screenshots was not his.

The viral screenshot showed Faizal allegedly accusing a PN component, believed to be PAS, of being disrespectful to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and then suggesting that Bersatu leave PN.

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz then allegedly said it would be better for PAS to leave PN since the Islamic party already appeared keen on reviving its Muafakat Nasional pact with Umno.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Jasri Jamaludin, meanwhile, purportedly agreed with Faizal and urged Muhyiddin to reconsider his decision to resign as PN chairman.

When contacted, Jasri also said the screenshot was false and need not be entertained. FMT has also reached out to Tun Faisal for comment.

PAS to determine authenticity of messages

Separately, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the party will determine the authenticity of the alleged WhatsApp messages before taking further action.

“All organisations have private WhatsApp groups where they hold their internal discussions. Revealing such closed discussions is inappropriate.

“However, concerning the WhatsApp conversation involving certain parties apparently insulting PAS, we will first evaluate its authenticity before taking any further action,” he told FMT.

The PN Supreme Council will hold an extraordinary meeting tomorrow to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation as coalition chairman and appoint his successor.

It also comes amid the internal turmoil in Bersatu that has culminated in the sacking of its deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and several other leaders, including MPs and state assemblymen, aligned with him.