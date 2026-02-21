Bersatu restructuring wings, divisions following resignations

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said a task force co-chaired by Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Radzi Jidin has been appointed to oversee the restructuring.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu is restructuring its wings and divisions affected by the resignations of their chiefs and committee members, says party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin said the restructuring for the affected wings and divisions would involve the acting chiefs or the setting up of new committees.

“Bersatu has members in every division who are prepared to take up the huge responsibility of strengthening the party.

“I am confident that many Bersatu members who are loyal to the party’s struggle will come forward to carry out this responsibility,” he said in a statement.

Muhyiddin said a task force co-chaired by Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Radzi Jidin, who have been appointed to carry out the duties of the party deputy president, has been formed to oversee the restructuring, while secretary-general Azmin Ali will oversee its secretariat.

He said the state chiefs have been instructed to identify the divisions affected by the resignations.

Bersatu has witnessed a slew of resignations of division chiefs and committee members in recent days to protest the sacking of deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, and dissatisfaction with Muhyiddin’s leadership.

Hamzah was sacked from the party on Feb 13, on grounds that he had breached its constitution, amid a leadership tussle between him and Muhyiddin.

Among the notable resignations were Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who stepped down as Masjid Tanah Bersatu chief, former Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim and former Umno minister Noh Omar.