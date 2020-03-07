‘I’d rather lose all my positions than my moral conscience,’ says Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he would rather lose all his positions than support PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

This comes after his former special officer, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, tweeted that he had decided to back Muhyiddin after a meeting with the prime minister yesterday.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to join you as I’d rather lose all my positions than my moral conscience.

“Send my regards to Tan Sri,” Syed Saddiq replied in his Twitter, referring to the honorific given to Muhyiddin.

Fayhsal’s Twitter posting further said his meeting with Muhyiddin lasted almost two hours and he was convinced that the prime minister should continue to lead the country.

On Feb 29, Fayhsal had voiced his support for Syed Saddiq and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.



