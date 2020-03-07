Selangor MB calls for public events to be cancelled

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government has advised that all events involving public participation should be postponed following the second wave of infections in Malaysia from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government had cancelled an event involving 8,000 participants scheduled for today, as well as a few other programmes, as a precautionary measure.

He said the state government would also liaise with the health ministry for further advice on the matter.

“Possibly after the state executive council meeting this Wednesday, we will announce the necessary measures to be taken,” he told reporters after launching the Selangor Hasil Suri Expo at the Shah Alam Convention Centre here today.



