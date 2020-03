(Updated) No DPM’s post as Muhyiddin announces ‘Cabinet that delivers’

PUTRAJAYA: There will be no deputy prime minister in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Muhyiddin Yassin today.

The prime minister also confirmed that no former Barisan Nasional leaders facing corruption charges will be in the Cabinet.

Muhyiddin also announced the creation of four senior ministers. They are:

Mohamed Azmin Ali (International Trade and Industry)

Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Defence)

Fadillah Yusof (Works)

Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (Education)

The following names were also submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to become part of the Cabinet:

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy): Mustapa Mohamed

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions): Redzuan Yusof

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law): Takiyuddin Hassan

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah/Sarawak Affairs): Maximus Ongkili

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs): Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri

Finance Minister: Tengku Zafrul Aziz

Home Minister: Hamzah Zainudin

Foreign Minister: Hishammuddin Hussein

Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister: Ronald Kiandee

Communications and Multimedia Minister: Saifuddin bin Abdullah

Transport Minister: Wee Ka Siong

Health Minister: Dr Adham Baba

Environment Minister: Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man

Higher Education Minister: Noraini Ahmad

Federal Territories Minister: Annuar Musa

Human Resources Minister: Saravanan Murugan

Women, Family and Community Development Minister: Rina Harun

Housing and Local Government Minister: Zuraida Kamaruddin

Science and Technology Minister: Khairy Jamaluddin

Energy and Natural Resources: Shamsul Anuar Nasarah

Rural Development Minister: Abd Latiff Ahmad

