PAS and MCA make a return to federal power

KUALA LUMPUR: The Islamic party PAS took up a role in federal power today after almost 43 years in opposition, while the Chinese-based MCA made a comeback after suffering devastating defeats in two general elections.

The two parties took up important portfolios in the multi-ethnic Cabinet announced today by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Three PAS leaders, including its deputy president and secretary-general, were named as ministers.

Deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was appointed environment minister, secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan becomes minister in the Prime Minister’s Department with responsibility for Parliament and law; and central committee member Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali becomes minister of plantation industries and commodities.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong, who is MP for Ayer Hitam, was appointed Transport Minister, with MCA’s other MP, Wee Jeck Seng of Tanjung Piai, appointed as a deputy minister.

The last time PAS was represented in the Federal Cabinet was from January 1973 to November 1977 when the PAS president, then Mohd Asri Muda, was Land and Rural Development Minister.

PAS was expelled from the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition on Nov 14, 1977.

The current federal government under the leadership of Muhyiddin is made up of PPBM, BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and PAS.



Hadi praises Cabinet formation as “wisely done”

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had praise for the formation of the new Cabinet, which he described as “wisely done”.

He said consideration had given to the aspects of integrity, qualifications and balance between regions.

“PAS is also thankful for the trust given by the Prime Minister in us (PAS) and will honour it with the help of Allah, civil servants and the rakyat (people).

“PAS pledges to carry out this responsibility to the best of its ability and is ready to accept positive feedback from all quarters, specifically academicians, professionals and community leaders capable of developing our beloved nation,” he said.



