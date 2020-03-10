12 new Covid-19 cases, one patient recovers

PETALING JAYA: Twelve new Covid-19 cases were confirmed today, bringing the total to 129, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

In a statement, it said the positive cases included patients under investigation (PUI) for Covid-19 infection, those in close contact with other cases and those involved in humanitarian missions.

The PMO said one patient, the 87th case, has recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

“To date, 25 people have fully recovered and have been discharged,” it said.

The PMO said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today visited the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) and was given a briefing on the Covid-19 situation.

It said the government will continue to boost efforts to face the outbreak, including deploying more resources and turning Hospital Sungai Buloh into a facility specifically for Covid-19 treatment.

The PMO advised the public to practise high levels of hygiene, such as washing hands frequently with water and soap, using hand sanitisers and seeking immediate medical attention for symptoms of respiratory tract infections, such as fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.



