Health ministry tracking 5,000 missionaries for Covid-19 tests

PETALING JAYA: All state health authorities are tracing more than 5,000 Malaysians believed to have participated in a gathering of Islamic missionaries at a mosque in Seri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, after Brunei reported its first case of Covid-19 originating from there.

The members of the tabligh, a loose group of Muslim missionaries, hold their weekly congregation there.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Brunei’s International Health Regulations (IHR) Focal Point had informed its Malaysian chapter of the case that was confirmed there.

“The patient is reported to have attended a gathering of missionaries at the Seri Petaling mosque from Feb 27 to March 1.

“Based on early information, the gathering involved an estimated 10,000 participants from other countries, including Malaysia.

“Malaysian participants are said to be number more than 5,000,” he said in a statement.

Brunei reported five more Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, just a day after the first case was reported on Monday.

According to media reports, the 53-year-old man, who was confirmed to have contracted the virus, had returned from Kuala Lumpur on March 3.

He had suffered a fever on March 7 and received treatment at Hospital Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha in Brunei the next day.

Noor called on all individuals who had attended the missionary gathering to cooperate with the health ministry to ensure the virus does not spread among the community.

“If you have any of the symptoms, you are asked to contact the nearest health district office or state Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

“If you do not have any of the symptoms, you are asked to practise social distancing of at least one metre from other people for 14 days from the last date of your attendance at the gathering.”



