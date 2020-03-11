Suhakam employees to work from home after officer confirmed with Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today said one of its members had been tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, it said the member may have been infected as early as March 2 and it was now taking steps to identify individuals who may have had close contact with the infected member to undergo necessary testing.

It advised those who had visited or interacted with its officers from March 2 onwards to go for further testing should they develop symptoms or feel unwell.

It said it is instituting measures to curb the spread of the virus, especially among its employees.

Its headquarters at Menara TH Perdana, Kuala Lumpur, will be closed until Friday for sanitisation.

“Suhakam’s employees will be working remotely from home, and all planned activities and programmes have been postponed until further notice.”



