Tabligh suspends meetings, activities amid Covid-19 surge

PETALING JAYA: The leaders of the tabligh at a mosque in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur have ordered for all activities that can cause worry and the spread of Covid-19 to be suspended with immediate effect.

Markas Dakwah Tabligh Malaysia Sri Petaling also announced that no congregations would be allowed, and that preachers would not be sent out during the mosque’s quarantine period pending a further decision by the leadership.

“We hope these decisions will be adhered to and fulfilled,” Abdullah Cheong, a member of the leadership, said in a statement last night.

He said all 28 missionary headquarters across the country had been urged to obey and fully cooperate with the authorities “so that worry, tension and misperception from any parties, whether society or the authorities, can be alleviated”.

The tabligh drew attention after numerous participants from Malaysia and other nations who had attended a mass gathering from Feb 28 to March 1 tested positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported a record high of 190 new cases, most of them linked to the tabligh convention.

Other attendees have been asked to immediately contact their nearest district health office or the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre to prevent further spread of the disease.



