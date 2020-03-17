National Security Council gives details on restricted movement in FAQ

PETALING JAYA: People who have paid for hotel bookings before the announcement of the restricted movement order are asked to directly contact their respective hotels.

The National Security Council (NSC) advised members of the public to shelf holiday plans and discuss with hotels on refunds for bookings made.

This is included in an FAQ (frequently asked questions) sheet released today on the restricted movement order announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, which will be enforced from March 18 to 31.

The NSC said all restaurants could remain open but only for takeaways and delivery, and that all public transportation services would continue.

Marriage ceremonies are allowed to be conducted in small numbers, while funeral services are only to be handled by the closest relatives.

University students staying in residential facilities are instructed to return home, with foreign students advised to return to their home country. Foreign students who choose to remain at their university residence are to report to the education institute’s management.

Throughout the two-week period, foreigners are allowed to leave the country and Malaysians are allowed to return home from overseas as long as they self-quarantine for 14 days.



