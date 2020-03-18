117 new Covid-19 cases, 80 linked to Sri Petaling gathering

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Dr Adham Baba today confirmed 117 new Covid-19 cases, of which 80 are linked to the Sri Petaling mosque cluster.

This brings the total number of those who have tested positive for the virus to 790.

Adham also said of the figure, 15 patients are warded at the Intensive Care Unit.

Yesterday, two deaths were recorded, involving a 34-year-old who attended the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh convention at the end of last month and a 60-year-old pastor from Sarawak.

