Test results of nearly 2,000 tabligh attendees still pending

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 test results of 1,990 attendees of the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling mosque are still pending, according to health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 10,553 members of the tabligh who were at the gathering have already been traced and checked, with 6,627 of them conducting home surveillance as of midnight yesterday.

Sabah recorded the highest number of positive patients from the Sri Petaling mosque cluster with 91 confirmed cases, followed by the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya at 75.

4,986 people have had samples taken, with 513 of them testing positive and 2,559 negative.

It estimated that nearly 4,000 attendees have yet to be traced and checked.

“The health ministry urges members of the tabligh who have not been checked to come forward to be screened by the ministry,” Noor Hisham said in a Facebook post today.

About 16,000 people, including 1,500 foreigners, were reported to have attended the tabligh gathering which has since been linked to multiple cases abroad.

One of the two victims who died yesterday had also been to the gathering at the end of last month. He did not have any pre-existing conditions.



