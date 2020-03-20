PMO confirms armed forces will assist police from Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that the Malaysian Armed Forces will begin assisting the police to enforce the travel restrictions under the movement control order from 12.01am on Sunday.

In a statement this evening, the PMO advised the public to comply with all directives issued by the authorities during the restriction period ending on March 31, to control the spread of Covid-19 disease.

“Stern action will be taken against those who defy and disregard the directives,” the statement read.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said earlier today that the army would be mobilised to strengthen enforcement as many Malaysians still flouted the strict travel restrictions.

He also quashed rumours that Putrajaya would announce a state of emergency, saying this was fake news that would only spark panic.

The military would be deployed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which gives the health minister the authority to appoint any government agency to implement the relevant law.



