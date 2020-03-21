Armed forces chief denies military can beat up citizens

PETALING JAYA: Armed forces chief Affendi Buang has strongly denied a viral voice message that said the army was allowed to beat up citizens who do not follow the movement control order (MCO).

In a statement, he strongly denied that this method was allowed as part of the military involvement announced recently to ramp up police efforts in enforcing the MCO.

“The public is asked to stop spreading (the voice recording) immediately as this message can lead to speculation and cause panic among the rakyat.”

MORE TO COME



