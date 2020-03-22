No intention to intimidate, says military chief

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 7,500 military personnel are being posted to assist the police every day to enforce restrictions under the Movement Control Order to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Affendi Buang, said the number comprised members of all three armed services — army, navy and air force — and was sufficient for current requirements.

“Our men are stationed at roadblocks from noon to midnight,” he told reporters after observing MAF personnel assisting the police today.

He said some troops carried light weapons (M4 semi-automatic rifles) for use while checking vehicles to ensure only authorised persons are travelling, as well as for their own safety,” he said.

Affendi said they had no intention of trying to intimidate the public.

Affendi said the military had helped man roadblocks and had gone on patrols in military vehicles.

There was no need to use heavy military vehicles or heavy weapons, he said. “We are not fighting the enemy; we are just ensuring public order,” he said.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said earlier that the army would be deployed to help police operations in enforcing the MCO restrictions.

He said army personnel would also assist police at road blocks and to patrol areas around markets and supermarkets to monitor social distancing.

