50% off if you pay traffic summonses online

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are offering a discount of up to 50% on traffic summonses settled via e-Payment for five days beginning on Wednesday in conjunction with Police Day.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias said the campaign was aimed at encouraging people to pay their summonses via e-Payment following the closure of payment counters at police headquarters nationwide since March 18.

In a statement, he said it was also part of the department’s effort to encourage people to comply with the movement control order implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“This is also a way to reduce the burden borne by the people,” he said, adding that the payments could be made at www.myeg.com.my or www.rilek.com.my.



