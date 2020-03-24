No need to renew road tax, driving licences during MCO period

PETALING JAYA: The government says there is no need to renew road tax for all vehicles in view of the movement control order.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said those with expiring driving, public service vehicle and goods driving licences need not worry about renewing them for the time being.

“With the exemption, drivers are advised to carry their insurance cover notes while driving during the MCO period at all times,” he said in a Facebook today.

Wee said road tax renewals for commercial and goods vehicles have been put on hold as well, including the need to to go through computerised vehicle viability tests via Puspakom and mandatory driver health check.

However, commercial vehicles must renew their road taxes within 30 days from the day the MCO is declared over.

He said the decision on commercial vehicles had been taken after consultation with insurer groups in the country to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain, especially in terms of delivery of necessities such as food and other essential items.

A total of 2,753 goods driving licences (GDL) will expire from today until March 31.

Those wanting further information may email [email protected] or WhatsApp 019-290-7723 or go to https://wa.me/60192907723. An 8am to 8pm toll-free hotline is also available at 1800-88-7723.

