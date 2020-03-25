MCO extended 2 weeks to April 14

PETALING JAYA: The movement control order (MCO) which was originally scheduled to end on March 31 has been extended to April 14.

In a live telecast today, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was informing the people of the extension in advance so that preparations could be made.

He also urged the people to remain calm.

“Even though we have extended the MCO, you don’t have to unnecessarily stock up on food because the supply is enough.

“I assure you, there is enough food for everybody.”

In his last address to the nation on Monday, Muhyiddin said the National Security Council would consider extending the MCO if the situation has not improved.

