Private hospitals lend 65 more ventilators, make 900 beds available

PETALING JAYA: The Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia (APHM) has offered 65 more ventilators on top of the initial 51 pledged to help the health ministry combat the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia.

APHM president Dr Kuljit Singh said its member hospitals had also made 900 beds from 70 medical centres available for the treatment and management of non-Covid-19 patients.

“Details are mutually being finalised,” he said in a statement today.

The group had previously offered the use of 51 ventilators to help combat the virus outbreak and said it would be accepting non-Covid-19 case referrals from government hospitals.

Many groups and individuals had recently been urging private hospitals to do more to help in this period of crisis.

A total of 235 new cases were reported today, pushing the total number of patients so far to 2,031.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham said 45 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 32 cases needing respiratory assistance.

There have been 23 deaths in total from the virus in Malaysia.

