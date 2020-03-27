Sarawak records 15 new Covid-19 cases, total now 110

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number to 110.

The state disaster management committee said all 15 patients – nine men and six women – have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital.

Seven of them have been traced to having close contacts with three family members who succumbed to the virus due to an imported case from Italy; four from the Good News Fellowship church in Kuching; and the other four to the tabligh gathering in Kuala Lumpur.

The committee said there are 27 new persons under investigation (PUI), bringing the total to 983.

Nineteen of them are being quarantined at the Sarawak General Hospital, three at Bintulu Hospital, two each at the Miri and Mukah Hospitals, and one at Sibu Hospital.

Of the 983 persons under investigation, 841 are negative and 32 cases are still pending laboratory results, it said.

Sarawak has also recorded five deaths from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said Sarawak’s border with Brunei would be open from 6am to 6pm from tomorrow.

This is based on the new opening hours which have been conveyed to the state immigration department by their Brunei counterparts, he said.

Uggah also said police and the military would be more strict to ensure the fullest compliance of the movement control order among the people.

“We need the people to abide by the order. This is for the benefit of everyone. We want to stop all possible conduits that will allow Covid-19 to spread,” he said.

He said the state government had also appointed elected representatives to lead divisional disaster management committees to look into, other others, setting up more quarantine

centres and the problems faced by hospitals and frontliners.

“They will also look into problems faced by the local people, for example, shortage of water due to the drought season and shortage of food supplies.

“They will also play an important role in advising the rural folk on the importance of the MCO and the need to minimise the number of people at gatherings such as during a funeral at the longhouses,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



