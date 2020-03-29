Oldest and youngest Covid-19 casualties reported

PUTRAJAYA: A 91-year-old senior citizen is the oldest patient in the country to die from Covid-19.

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this woman was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease.

Hisham added that she received treatment at University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) on March 26 and died this morning.

She was the country’s 28th Covid-19 casualty.

Covid-19 also caused the death of a 27-year-old man. He was the 31st person to die and had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease. He died at the same hospital last night.

He was believed to be the youngest Covid-19 patient to die in Malaysia.

“He was admitted to UMMC on March 27,” Hisham said at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, the 29th and 30th deaths involved a 64-year-old woman and 76-year-old man.

“They had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure,” Hisham said, adding that the woman passed away at Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar, Negeri Sembilan, last night while the man died at UMMC.

Meanwhile, the 32nd death involved a person who had previously attended the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering held between March 27 and March 1.

He was admitted to Hospital Enche’ Besar Hjh Kalsom, Johor, on March 22. He died last night and had a history of high blood pressure.

The 33rd death involved a 37-year-old man that had previously travelled to India. He was treated at Hospital Permai from March 21 and died last night.

A 77-year-old senior citizen is the 34th victim. He had a history of high blood pressure and was admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur on March 18. He passed away this morning.

A total of 2,470 cases were recorded by the health ministry up till this afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



