Farmer nabbed at cockfight, 9 caught at sepak takraw game

KOTA KINABALU: A 58-year-old farmer in Ranau was caught at a cockfight and nine youths were detained for taking part in a sepak takraw game in violation of the movement control order.

A total of 40 people had been arrested so far in Sabah for MCO offences.

Sabah police commissioner Zaini Jass said there were other people at the cockfighting session where the farmer was arrested, but they managed to escape.

He said the 9 youths were playing sepak takraw despite being aware of the stay-home directive. They were caught at Kampung Wonod in Telupid on Sunday night.

Zaini said eight people were detained after they refused to turn back on orders by the police as they were travelling in two vehicles towards Beaufort.

“We have advised everybody to observe the MCO, don’t think that because they are in the interior, they can violate the order,” he said after attending a national security meeting chaired by chief minister Shafie Apdal, today.

Overall, Zaini said public compliance with the MCO has reached 95%. “It is under control, there is not much problem,” he said. Residents in Kota Belud had been the best to adhere to the MCO while Labuan the lowest.

Zaini said Pulau Gaya residents had been told to prepare a schedule for them to replenish their supplies from the mainland.

He said only 10 boats had been designated to bring out islanders to the mainland and for emergency purposes.

Earlier, Shafie handed out RM10 million in state assistance to 10 government agencies to buy food for those on duty. The recipients are the police, immigration, health department, RELA, maritime, Customs and Eastern Sabah Security Command.

Minister: Sterner action, more road blocks if people flout rules

A total of 828 people have been arrested across the country for flouting the restrictions under the Movement Control Order, said defence minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, he said police were taking sterner action as people continued to disregard the restrictions.

“Our aim is not to increase but reduce arrests. More arrests means there are still many not heeding the MCO,” he said.

The number of road blocks at toll plazas had been increased from 23 to 65, and would be further expanded to 114 toll plazas.



