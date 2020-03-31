Corruption trials of Najib, Rosmah to restart on April 15

PETALING JAYA: The corruption trials of former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor are scheduled to reconvene on April 15, ad hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said.

“That is the next date fixed for the continued hearing of both cases,” said Sri Ram, who is leading the prosecution team in both cases.

Najib’s 1MDB trial was scheduled to restart tomorrow but was postponed after the government extended the control movement order to April 14 to check the Covid 19 outbreak.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah is presiding over the case.

When the 1MDB hearing resumes, lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is expected to continue cross-examining theninth prosecution witness, former 1MDB chief executive officer Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.

Najib, 67, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money.

Rosmah is charged with soliciting RM187.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director and majority shareholder Saidi Abang Samsudin as an inducement to help the company secure the solar hybrid project for 369 schools in Sarawak.

She is also accused of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from Saidi between 2016 and 2017.

Sri Ram said Rosmah’s case was to resume from April 6 to April 15 but was also postponed because of the extended MCO.

The defence is expected to cross-examine the 12th prosecution witness, former education ministry secretary-general Alias Ahmad, when the trial resumes before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.



