No prison inmates under treatment for Covid-19, says health DG

PETALING JAYA: The government said there are no prison inmates or detainees seeking treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh for Covid-19.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said an Indonesian detainee was admitted but the result turned out negative.

In a short text message, he said the detainee had been a patient under investigation (PUI).

Family members of detainees held at Sungai Buloh Prison for drug offences had raised concerns that the inmates were at risk of Covid-19.

Lawyer Kitson Foong said the family members of one of his clients were worried after he allegedly told them some inmates were showing Covid-19-like symptoms.

“Families want an assurance from the government that their safety will be protected at this time,” he said.

Another lawyer, Sangeet Kaur Deo, said she will be sending letters to the Sungai Buloh and Kajang prison authorities to enquire if detainees were given access to proper treatment if they showed such symptoms.

“This is an important issue and those in prisons are always forgotten,” she said, adding that she had raised this issue with the Malaysian Bar.

