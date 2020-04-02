Hadi appointed Malaysia’s special envoy to Middle East

PETALING JAYA: The Prime Minister’s Office has announced the appointment of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang as Malaysia’s special envoy to the Middle East, a post with ministerial level.

This comes about a month after the PAS strongman assured his party’s support to back Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in February.

The statement from PMO said Hadi, who is fluent in Arabic and was the vice-president of the influential World Union of Muslim Scholars whose members include prominent Egyptian-born scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi, was chosen for his Islamic credentials.

“He was listed as among the 500 most influential Muslims in the category of Preachers and Spiritual Guides by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies based in Jordan in 2016,” the statement added.

Hadi, 72, regarded as among the most influential leaders in PAS, has been in politics for more than four decades.

The Marang MP once served as the Terengganu menteri besar following PAS’ victory in the state in the 1999 elections.



