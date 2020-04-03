Cop filmed beating MCO offenders put video online himself, says Sabah police chief

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police chief Zaini Jass says a video clip showing a policeman beating five young men with a stick purportedly for defying the movement control order (MCO) was uploaded to social media by the officer himself.

He acknowledged that the officer’s actions were inappropriate but said the man had only wished to show that the authorities were serious about enforcing the MCO.

“There was no intention to abuse or anything like that. He told his colleague to record him beating them and later uploaded the video to his Facebook,” Zaini told reporters here today.

Zaini’s deputy Mazli Mazlan said yesterday that police were investigating the 27-second clip, believed to be taken in the east coast district of Kunak.

From the perspective of enforcement, Zaini said, the officer’s actions were unwarranted.

However, he said from a moral point of view, it was to teach the public, especially the young, to abide by the MCO.

“An internal probe has been started, and we will take action against the officer for portraying inappropriate actions in implementing the MCO,” he added.

“Although he had good intentions, his method was not correct. He has to follow SOPs and not go against police regulations.”

He also said the five youths were lucky as they were not detained but only given a “moral lesson”.



