Police ready to compound MCO offenders instead of arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are prepared to issue compound notices on those who violate the movement control order (MCO), instead of arresting them, Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said today.

He said issuing a compound, which is the equivalent of a fine, would be the best measure to make the public aware of the need to cooperate and break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

“We are ready to implement it and are awaiting an official decision regarding the order.

“However, it will still be up to PDRM whether to open investigation papers or issue compounds to those committing any kind of violation during the MCO,” he said in a special interview in Bukit Aman today.

He said police would evaluate the violations before deciding whether the offence will be compounded or the accused be taken to court.

He denied allegations that compound notices would be issued immediately at road blocks.

“This is not true. If they are to be issued with a compound, we will take them to the police station first before issuing it to them,” he said.

A total of 5,126 people have been detained for violating the MCO since it was enforced on March 18, with 2,294 charged in court.



