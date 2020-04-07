MACC questioned Syed Saddiq, 2 others over missing RM250,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has interviewed Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and two others over some RM250,000 in cash missing from the former minister’s house.

It is learnt that the anti-graft agency is investigating the case under Section 17 (a) related to gratification and bribery.

A source told FMT that MACC officers interviewed the three at its headquarters in Putrajaya last week.

It said Syed Saddiq was asked to hand over bank documents to help in the probe.

“Our officers are also getting in touch with a bank to get documents but work is hampered due to the national lockdown,” the source added.

FMT has not been able to get a response from Syed Saddiq.

MACC launched the investigation following a complaint related to the loss of some RM250,000 in cash belonging to Syed Saddiq, who is also the PPBM youth chief.

Syed Saddiq lodged a police report on March 29, saying the money was kept in a safe box in his house.

He refused to respond to speculation on the incident, including media reports that the money belonged to PPBM, until the investigation was completed.

He had said only a few people knew the combination code for the safe box, adding that he last opened it on March 13 or 14.



