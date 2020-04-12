Inspector remanded over alleged rape of 2 Mongolian women

PETALING JAYA: Police said they arrested an inspector on Saturday over allegations that he had raped two Mongolian women in a hotel here.

District police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal told reporters that the authorities had rescued the two women, aged 20 and 37, last night.

“The 30-year-old suspect has been remanded for five days from today to facilitate investigations under Section 376 of Penal Code for alleged rape.

“We will also be seeking an interim protection order from the court for the two victims, who are now under custody of our D11 sexual crime unit.”

Nik Ezanee said police will conduct a fair investigation into the alleged rape case.

He added that the women’s friend, another Mongolian national, had assisted police in recording the statements as they could not speak English or Malay.

It was reported that the Mongolian women were arrested at a roadblock here on Friday night. Both women were detained by an officer over claims that they did not possess valid travel documents.

The officer allegedly took the two women to a hotel where he was accused of raping them.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



