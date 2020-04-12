Queen, Johor sultan contribute beds, ventilators to hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has contributed 100 beds to Sungai Buloh Hospital and 50 beds to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar also contributed 42 ventilators for use by hospitals in the state, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his official Facebook page.

Noor Hisham expressed the ministry ‘s appreciation for the contributions.

He said the Queen’s contribution “boosts the spirit of health personnel to continue with the fight (against Covid-19) in an effort to save the country”.

