34 nabbed at wild, drug-filled parties in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Police detained 34 people who attended wild parties at five apartments in two separate buildings on Saturday and Sunday.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the arrests involved 23 local men and 11 women, aged between 17 and 31 in raids at five apartment units at two buildings in the city and in Masai respectively.

He said, three of the raids were conducted on April 11 beginning 10.30pm followed by two more raids at midnight (April 12).

”In the raids, eight were held for possessing ketamine and THC drugs weighing 6.68 grams, 20 ecstasy pills and three Erimin 5 pills.

“Urine tests also found 28 of them positive for ketamine and THC drugs,” he said in a statement here today.

Ayob Khan said investigations also found that three of the men arrested had previous drug-related offences.

He said two of those held were civil servants.

“Initial investigations revealed that all the suspects were not occupants of the flats and failed to provide a reasonable excuse to gather,” he said.

All were remanded until April 16.

The case is being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act regulations.

