No Ramadan bazaars in any form

PUTRAJAYA: The government will not allow Ramadan bazaars in any form, including the “drive-thru” and “pack and pick” methods previously mooted as alternative to the fasting month fair.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the decision during his daily press briefing on actions by the authorities to enforce the movement control order (MCO).

He said the National Security Council meeting today had considered the views put forth by the federal territories minister through Kuala Lumpur City Hall for e-bazaars to be held for the sale of food during Ramadan.

However, he said, the council decided that any form of business related to Ramadan bazaars or food stalls would be prohibited.

In the following question-and-answer session, he said even e-hailing drivers would not be allowed to go to bazaars to pick up food after receiving orders.

“E-hailing, any form of bazaar – if there are 50 stalls, for example, this cannot be done.

“Bazaars are not allowed, but existing e-hailing operations that are being carried out now such as food delivery to houses can still go on,” he said.

It was previously reported that food vendors could still do business during the fasting month using the Ramadan e-bazaar concept.

Rosli Sulaiman, chairman of the Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations, said traders could use other means such as drive-thru, pack and pick, as well as e-hailing delivery to satisfy their customers.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



