I’m framing it up, says 9-year-old who received note from health DG

PETALING JAYA: About a month ago, nine-year-old Lara Khadijah McAfee wrote to health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, thanking him for the work he was doing “to help the people of Malaysia stay safe and healthy during this virus outbreak”.

She included with her letter a blue and white loom band made of rubber bands.

She hoped he would reply, but was ecstatic when, one day, a letter from him actually arrived in the mailbox.

“I didn’t think it would be this soon,” she told FMT.

“I’m excited and happy. I will be framing the letter and putting it in my room.”

In his reply, which has been making the rounds on social media, Noor Hisham said he could not take sole credit for the work.

Paying tribute to his team, he added: “Fellow Malaysians like yourself have been a wonderful help by playing your part by staying at home. Please continue to do so, and together we can fight the virus. Your new friend, Dr Hisham.”

The loom band, he said, he had passed to his granddaughter who likes it and is now wearing it.

Lara, who hails from Terengganu, said she had chosen the colour combination of white, light blue and dark blue after learning from a quick search online that they represented hygiene.

The Year 3 student from Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Budiman said her parents had always encouraged her to express herself.

When asked if she would be writing to other frontliners as well, she said she planned to.

“I just don’t know who I am going to write to yet.”

Lara’s father, Anuar, said he too was surprised at Noor Hisham’s response.

“We thought it would be a general letter, but he took the time to reply to a young girl.”

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



