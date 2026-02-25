Aide denies Hamzah wrote to Zahid about rejoining Umno

Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin was sacked from Bersatu on Feb 13. He remains the opposition leader in the Dewan Rakyat.

PETALING JAYA : An aide to Hamzah Zainudin has denied that the former Bersatu deputy president wrote to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi about rejoining Umno.

Hamzah’s press secretary Asron Mustapha told FMT that a purported letter from Hamzah to Zahid, currently circulating on social media, was a coordinated attempt to tarnish the Larut MP’s image.

“End these ‘black ops’ and stop spreading rumours about Hamzah,” Asron told FMT.

According to the letter dated Feb 23 and addressed to Zahid, Hamzah was purportedly also seeking a leadership role in Umno’s Rumah Bangsa initiative.

Bersatu sacked Hamzah earlier this month amid a leadership tussle between him and party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

It has since been rumoured that he, along with 18 others, would join a new party.

Zahid had previously said that Umno was open to welcoming back former members, including Hamzah.

Hamzah, a former home minister, resigned from Umno in December 2018 and joined Bersatu two months later.